Maserati announces electrification plans

Italian luxury car brand Maserati joins a long list of others with future plans for electrifying its models. Last week, it announced a roadmap for new model production, electrification and autonomous driving technologies with a lineup of new and electrified vehicles that will be made at Modena, Cassino and Turin. All of Maserati’s new models will be made in Italy and will adopt hybrid and battery electric propulsion systems that will meet attributes embedded in the brand’s DNA.

A company statement issued late last week said Maserati’s all electric models will combine traditional Maserati driving dynamics together with next-generation battery electric technology, offering unique driving modes, extended range and ultra-fast charging capabilities.

All new Maseratis, including the updated current models, will offer a range of autonomous driving capabilities, starting with Maserati Level 2 enhanced Highway Assist progressing to Level 3 with hands-off offering close to full autonomy, having the ability to manoeuvre in and out of lanes or bring the vehicle to a safe stop at the side of the road if the driver is unable to take control of the vehicle.

Offering more details about the roadmap, the press release said that in 2020, the Maserati Ghibli, produced in Turin, will feature the first hybrid electric propulsion for the brand. The first of the totally new Maserati to appear will be the eagerly-anticipated sports car – packed with technology and reminescent of Maserati’s traditional values. It will be produced in the Modena plant, where major production line upgrades are also underway to accommodate its electric powertrain.

New utility vehicle

Next up will be a new Maserati utility vehicle, set to be built at Cassino and destined to play a leading role for the Brand thanks to its innovative technologies. An investment of approximately €800 million has been earmarked for the construction of the new production line, scheduled to open at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The first pre-series cars are expected to roll off the line by 2021.

After many years of success, GranTurismo and GranCabrio remain part of the brand's roots and these models will herald the full electrification era for Maserati. The totally New GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be produced at the Turin production hub, where parent FCA is investing €800 million.

The release also mentions that construction for a new paint shop has already begun in Modena, a new feature for the plant, which will be equipped with innovative, low environmental-impact technologies. The design of the paint shop will also allow Maserati customers to watch their car being painted. Finally, Maserati is developing an entirely new customisation programme for customers seeking a one-of-a-kind level of exclusivity. A dedicated customisation workshop will be created within the Modena plant.