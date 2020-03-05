Porsche launches new gen 911 Turbo S

Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, independently launched the new generation 911 Turbo S. Available in Coupé and Cabriolet form, the latest version of the two-door sports car delivers 650 hp. A new 3.8-litre boxer engine with two VTG turbochargers is the beating heart of the car and delivers 70 hp more than its predecessor. The maximum torque now reaches 800 Nm (an increase of 50 Nm). The Turbo-specific eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) cuts the sprint from zero to 100 kmph to 2.7 seconds (a decrease of 0.2 seconds), while the top speed is unchanged at 330 kmph.

An official announcement from Porsche says that the dimensions of the 911 Turbo S have increased significantly in line with its enhanced driving dynamics. The body is now 45 mm wider above the front axle at a total width of 1,840 mm and 20mm wider above the rear axle, bringing the overall width here to 1,900 mm. Modified track widths, further developed aerodynamics, and the new mixed-size tyres contribute to its agility and sportiness. The adaptive aerodynamics now include controlled cooling air flaps at the front and a larger rear wing designed to produce even more downforce. For the first time, the 911 Turbo S transfers its power to the road with tyres in two different sizes: 20-inch tyres at the front and 21-inch tyres at the rear. New equipment options underline the much sportier image of the all-wheel drive 911. These include the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports chassis that has been lowered by 10 mm and the sports exhaust system with adjustable flaps that guarantees a distinctive sound.

The release also adds that the new engine of the 911 Turbo S is based on the 911 Carrera engine generation. It features a completely redesigned charge air cooling system and new, larger variable turbine geometry turbochargers in a symmetrical layout with electrically adjustable wastegate flaps. It also uses piezo injectors which have significantly improved responsiveness, power, torque, emissions and revving ability.

The new six-cylinder engine is now aspirated by four intakes with a larger overall cross-section and lower resistance for better engine efficiency. Two symmetrical turbochargers with variable turbine geometry and larger dimensions replace the previous identical parts, with the compressor and turbine wheels now rotating in opposite directions.

Porsche also claims that the model’s interior has a high-quality and sporty finish. A full leather interior and carbon trim combined with Light Silver accents are included in the standard equipment list. The 18-way adjustable sports seats feature stitching that pays homage to the first 911 Turbo. High-quality graphic elements and logos in the instrument cluster complete the characteristic Turbo S features. Other standard features include the GT sports steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package with the newly integrated Porsche Track Precision app and BOSE Surround Sound system.