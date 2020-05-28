Skoda India’s fresh product offensive starts with new Karoq

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: Clear, but oh, so bassless!
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
With the pandemic and its possible negative impact on demand during the months to come, Skoda might be missing out on having a hatchback in its current portfolio. The Fabia is a bit of a distant memory now, though most of the owners are still in love with theirs.
But, while it is missing out on a small car, Skoda is strengthening its mid and top range as part of its strategy for the next few years. The Volkswagen group company is still gung-ho about its growth prospects in the Indian market. Earlier this week, the company launched three fresh models as part of its plans for the year. The new Rapid 1.0 TSI and the Superb 2.0 TSI joined the all new Karoq premium compact SUV effectively bringing new vehicles across the price range from Rs 7.5 lakh to about Rs 35 lakh.
With the Karoq, Skoda has taken the lead, and the VW T-Roc will probably follow later into the market. Both the vehicles are built on the VW MQB platform.
Worldwide, the Karoq replaced the Yeti. With this premium compact 5-seater, Skoda now has two offerings in the Sports utility vehicle space. The 7-seater Kodiaq will be positioned above the Karoq in the price and size hierarchy. The Karoq that debuted here this week is dimensionally identical to the version sold globally, but the India-spec does have a lot of other differences.
The Karoq has a very strong VW flavour, except for some of its specific Skoda signatures like the butterfly grille, the mid-bonnet creases and the unique LED elements. There is a sense of simple elegance and premiumness to the exterior design. At about 4.4 metres in length and with more than 2.6 metres of wheelbase, the Karoq looks like a spacious 5-seater and that 521-litre boot is understandable. The trademark butterfly grille with a thick chrome surround and LED headlamps with what Skoda calls ‘illuminated eye-lashes’ lend a lot of character to the front design. The high-set fog lamps with cornering function, the dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and the electrically adjustable panoramic sunroof are some of the other features. The C-shaped LED elements in the tail-lamp is another Skoda trademark. If needed, the boot volume can be expanded to 1,630-litres by folding down the rear seats.
The Karoq’s cabin gets a beige and black colour theme and the perforated beige leather upholstery gives the interior a big boost in quality. There are a number of chrome highlights and the design of the dashboard and centre console elements look clean and fresh. Vertically oriented aircon vents, a clearly divided, stacked dashboard and the high shoulder line also give the Karoq cabin very strong SUV flavour. The driver’s seat is 12-way electrically adjustable and offers memory function too. There is LED ambient lighting and there is 2-zone climate control for front and rear passenger comfort. The Karoq gets the new-gen Amundsen infotainment and navigation system with a floating capacitive touchscreen for driver interactivity. There are a number of wireless connectivity options that are available and the system also offers voice command control. Skoda has also developed a virtual cockpit and the digital instrument cluster is customisable so that the driver can enable all the relevant driving data and navigation related info to be thrown up on the screen.
In other markets, the Karoq is offered with a range of three petrol and two Diesel engine options, but we will only get the 1.5 TSI petrol engine. In fact, Skoda has, for now, eliminated diesel powertrains from its portfolio in India, except for the Kodiaq. But, Diesel engines are still in the reckoning apparently and may come back in the future, especially for the Superb. Though the Karoq gets all-wheel drive variants, the India-spec Karoq will be only front wheel drive. But it is offered with the option of a rough road package for enhanced engine bay and underbody protection.
The 1.5-litre TSI family engine delivers 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque. TSI stands for turbocharged stratified injection and it is a VW group technology that helps generate higher torque at low engine rpms from smaller displacement engines. The engine in the Karoq is mated to an automatic 7-speed DSG gearbox. The engine’s rated fuel efficiency is 16.95kmpl and rated top speed is 202 kmph. To maximise fuel efficiency, the engine also features active cylinder tech which deactivates two of the four cylinders during low power demand situations such as during cruising.
The Karoq is offered with a number of electronic safety aids including stability control, hill brake assist and an electronic differential lock. Nine airbags are standard as are a raft of other safety features, one of them also being a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Karoq also gets a speed and exterior light sensitive ‘adaptive front lighting system’ that features headlamp swiveling and cornering function.
The Karoq is being offered only in one variant - Style AT - at an ex-showroom price of ₹24.99 lakh. Skoda also launched the new Superb at Rs 30 lakh and the new Rapid 1.0 TSI at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh. All of them are BS 6 emissions compliant.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Quick charge, long battery life, comfort, clarity...but could have done with some punch
Here’s Ducati’s track pack, including a cover to hide the number plate holes!
Premium features and above-average size in the segment could give it the edge
TVS Motor Company Chairman speaks of the challenges ahead while easing the lockdown
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
With museums out of bounds due to the lockdown, a writer falls back on the last ones she visited — in Dublin ...
As families and friends struggle to say their final goodbyes to loved ones due to quarantine and social ...
It may not be the cocoon of love and comfort, but it is where we head when all else is lost
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...