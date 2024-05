Skoda India’s commitment to safety became clear when both of its India-focussed products fared impressively well in Global NCAP’s crash tests, scoring full five stars. With the latest update, Skoda has now made six airbags available across the Slavia and Kushaq model range, ensuring that regardless of the model one chooses, they’ll get class-leading safety. Mechanically, the cars remain unchanged.

