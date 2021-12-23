Sonalika launches Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor

Scaling the population peak in India
Sonalika Tractors on Thursday has launched its most advanced Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor with superior CRDs (Common Rail Diesel System) technology at an introductory price range of ₹11-11.20 lakh.
Designed to deliver industry-first dual benefit of power and economy, the Tiger 75 4WD with CRDs technology complies with Trem IV emission norms and offers power of 75 HP and economy of 65 HP, the company said.
The company has also introduced the Tiger DI 65 4WD tractor which has been customised to deliver 65 HP power and economy of 55 HP tractor.
Both the Tiger DI 75 and Tiger DI 65 tractors will be equipped with ‘Sky Smart’ telematics – that brings in unique features such as engine immobiliser, real-time support for reduced breakdown time, vehicle geo-fencing and tracking, it said.
“Inspired by the sole belief of delivering farm prosperity in an affordable way, every new technology innovation at Sonalika is built with a clear focus to deliver outstanding performance for higher farmer productivity. Both new tractors will play a vital role in steering ambitious farmers towards a better tomorrow and further accentuate Sonalika’s heavy duty tractor range for leading agri evolution,” Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors, said.
