Ceramics from ash

A billion tonnes of ash from coal-fired power plants are lying in various ash ponds in India, occupying 40,000 ha and polluting the neighbourhood. Prof Barun Sanfui of the Government College of Engineering & Ceramic Technology, Kolkata, has invented a use for the ash. He mixed it with cheap and low-grade bauxite and compacted the mixture into slabs that could be used as abrasion-resistant ceramic lining for steel pipes that conduct coal. This can potentially consume a lot of fly ash and is cheaper than current options available for lining pipes. Prof Sanfui is now trying to get a pilot plant set up.