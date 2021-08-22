Clean Tech

Clean facts on vehicle scrappage

August 22, 2021

How the auto recycling industry keeps roads free of unsafe and polluting vehicles

Auto recycling is increasingly used to curb pollution.

Scrappage reduces accident rates by keeping out-of-order vehicles from roads.

India offers up to 25 per cent rebate on road tax and 5 per cent discount on new vehicles against a scrapping certificate.

Each year, over 25 million tonnes of material is recovered from old vehicles.

In the US, the auto recycling industry employs 100,000 people and earns around $25 billion a year.

Most auto recyclers are small businesses, employing about 10 people, and sell auto parts priced 20-80 per cent less than new ones. Nearly 99 per cent of car batteries and tyres can be recycled.

