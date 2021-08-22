Clean facts on vehicle scrappage

Auto recycling is increasingly used to curb pollution.

Scrappage reduces accident rates by keeping out-of-order vehicles from roads.

India offers up to 25 per cent rebate on road tax and 5 per cent discount on new vehicles against a scrapping certificate.

Each year, over 25 million tonnes of material is recovered from old vehicles.

In the US, the auto recycling industry employs 100,000 people and earns around $25 billion a year.

Most auto recyclers are small businesses, employing about 10 people, and sell auto parts priced 20-80 per cent less than new ones. Nearly 99 per cent of car batteries and tyres can be recycled.