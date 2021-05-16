Clean Tech

CLEAN FACTS

On weather

| Updated on May 16, 2021

We are just starting to see the effects of global warming on migration patterns. The World Bank reports that 143 million people may become migrants due to crop failure, rising sea levels, and water scarcity.   -  K MURALI KUMAR

The driest place on Earth is Antofagasta, in Chile, which receives less than 0.1 mm of rainfall every year.   -  ISTOCK.COM

At any given time, on average, there are about 1,800 thunderstorms occurring on Earth with 100 lightning strikes per second. The naming of hurricanes and tropical storms officially began in 1953.   -  ISTOCK.COM

All the weather we experience on Earth occurs in the troposphere, which is where we live. Weather and climate are responsible for migration patterns in both humans and animals.   -  ISTOCK.COM

There are, on average, 100,000 weather-related deaths per year across the globe. Drought, heavy rains, flooding, and heat waves account for most deaths.   -  PTI

Published on May 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.