On greenhouse gases

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
# The three greenhouse gases of greatest concern are carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and methane. Greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere to keep the Earth warm, which is known as the greenhouse effect. They cause climate change.
# Without the greenhouse effect, Earth would be freezing cold at nearly -18 degrees Centigrade.
# The Earth takes up about half the carbon dioxide produced by humans. Plants, soil, and water take up carbon dioxide. If stored for a long time, it is known as carbon sequestration.
# Legumes like peas and soyabeans make their own nitrogen fertiliser from the air. This reduces emissions of greenhouse gases from agriculture.
# Cattle produce methane due to the fermentation in one of their four stomachs, known as the rumen. Bison, deer, and sheep, too, emit methane into the atmosphere.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...