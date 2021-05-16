Needed: Net-zero buildings and robust workplaces

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
As the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, health and wellness have taken a predominant place in the country’s drive towards green buildings. Be it a new residence, a factory, or a metro project or even retrofitting of old buildings, the aim has always been to make them self-reliant in energy, water, and other resources, hence transforming them into net-zero buildings. This effort has gained a new currency in the light of the pandemic.
Says Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and Middle East, Green Business Certificate Institute of India: “Significantly, health and wellbeing, which have always been a focus area in green buildings, have received special focus now during the pandemic.”
The CII Indian Green Building Council, through its rating systems, and the US Green Building Council, among others, have been driving this movement for nearly two decades. Adds Padmanabhan: “USGBC net-zero certification, LEED Zero, represents a new level of achievement in green buildings. The LEED v4.1 is the next generation standard for green building design, construction, operations, and performance.”
According to him, it raises the bar to address energy efficiency, water conservation, site selection, material selection, day lighting and waste reduction. Apart from being sustainable, these buildings consume fewer resources, reduce operating costs, increase value, and create safer and healthier environments for occupants.
It helps buildings reduce their greenhouse gas/carbon emissions. The focus is on using toxin-free materials for cleaner indoor air.
USGBC has a registered base of over 23 billion sq ft across buildings, factories, metro projects and airports, among others. More than 100 projects around the world are reviewing to attain net-zero status. Says Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India, which has been facilitating the green building movement and has a model facility near Chennai, “The focus on climate change and the need to meet targets by 2030 and 2050 to reduce emissions has brought to the fore the need to go net-zero, decarbonise old buildings/factories, while ensuring that new buildings get more efficient.”
He feels that the medium and small industries sector, which forms a major part of the economy, should transform its workplaces. For, only healthy and robust workplaces can be sustainable post the pandemic.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...