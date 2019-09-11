Taps that flow green solutions

This time it is not only about measuring your carbon footprint, it is also about calculating your water footprint, given increasing strain on water resources. In other words, how much water do you use on a daily basis versus how much you could save.

Several products have been designed and deployed in properties across the country to help reduce the amount of water we use. Here the target is the tap, shower or urinal that already exist but can be retrofitted to help them dispense far less water than they were originally designed for.

One of the early movers in this sector is Bengaluru-based Eco365, whose range of products and fixtures are designed to compensate water pressure and dispense water in lesser flow rates, thus addressing water wastage.

“Majority of plumbing fixtures installed in India work inefficiently and waste a lot of water every day. Our endeavour has been to save water in apartment blocks, offices and hotels by offering them different types of water saving devices that can be used on existing fixtures as per green building norms and reduce water wastage,” explains Goutam Surana, Founder of Eco365.

“To retrofit taps, toilet guns and showers, we use pressure compensating or adjusting or restricting technology to save water up to 80 per cent, whereas for waterless urinal flushing, we use bio enzyme with back-gas barrier technology to save 100 per cent water,” he says.

Eco365 began as a start-up in 2010 and started with offering water-saving solutions to corporates. Today, however, its products reach all consumers through online sales on e-commerce sites and are used often for corporate gifting, which Surana says is slowly turning into a trend. “We are the first company to introduce water-efficient fixtures through videos, posters, awareness sessions, social media campaigns in public domain to individual home owners and make them available online. We have helped over 2,000 large properties save water and go green, especially in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi.”

But how do consumers know which product will fit their particular fixture best? Eco365 has a consumer service that addresses such queries, does a feasibility study and gets them the answer. He says his venture has conserved over 500 crore litres of water for India. Our Delhi Bureau