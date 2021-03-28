Diversity push at KFC

Fast food chain KFC aims to have more than 5,000 women team members in India and operate 70 ‘Special KFCs’ by 2024. The special KFCs will provide an elevated experience for specially abled team members as well as customers.

Last week KFC India announced the KFC Kshamataprogram - a focused effort towards driving 2X Empowerment by 2024. Talking about the KFC Kshamata program, Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, said “All-encompassing growth, with gender & ability parity, is paramount for any brand to help its workforce realize their full potential. As a brand that aims to feed the world, it is our endeavour to ‘Feed our People’s Potential’. The brand recently inaugurated an all-women operated restaurant in Hyderabad. With more than 15 team members, all women, including the Restaurant leadership team, this restaurant completely operates on woman-power!