LinkedIn: End of Stories

Professional networking platform LinkedIn is ending its experiment with Stories. Starting September 30, the platform will remove the Stories experience. LinkedIn has shared that feedback from its users has revealed that they want the story-like content to remain for more than 24 hours, and they want more creative tools. The platform has hinted that it will be unveiling another video project which will incorporate this feedback. In August, Linkedin had acquired a Tutorial video app Jumprope. Let’s see what it creates next!