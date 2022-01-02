Corporate File

CEO forecasts for 2022

Manufacturing gets smart

Manish Sharma | Updated on January 02, 2022

Manish Sharma, Chairman and CEO, Panasonic India

Business leaders crystal gaze on their respective sectors on five trends that will shape their sector

Digitisation, propelled by conducive government policies, paves way for yet another resilient year for the consumer durables industry.

1) New-age technologies will continue to define consumer durables: AI/ML, IoT, robotics are already being used to develop value-proposition appliances that are smart, convenient and safe to use.

2) Health and wellness: Increased consciousness on a healthy lifestyle has created demand for appliances that ensure well-being.

Indoor air quality is a cause of concern among (especially) metro-dwellers. Today air purification technology across ACs not only cools the room, but also ensures safer indoor AQI ,with technologies like nanoeX

3) DIY to skill-up – Do-it-yourself (DIY) has encouraged consumers to hone their skills. Here, value-proposition home appliances such as large storage refrigerators and microwaves are helping consumers.

4) Click-and -mortar to scale up sales — Research online and shop offline will continue to be the trend. Therefore, omni-channel or click-and-mortar will be the way forward.

5) Manufacture here, manufacture smart — Conducive GoI policies and manufacturing capabilities will continue to drive made-in-India products. Manufacturing advances to get smart, as customers opt for automation and better OEE (overall equipment effectiveness) from machines.

(Sharma is Chairman and CEO, Panasonic India)

