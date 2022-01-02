Manufacturing gets smart

Digitisation, propelled by conducive government policies, paves way for yet another resilient year for the consumer durables industry.

1) New-age technologies will continue to define consumer durables: AI/ML, IoT, robotics are already being used to develop value-proposition appliances that are smart, convenient and safe to use.

2) Health and wellness: Increased consciousness on a healthy lifestyle has created demand for appliances that ensure well-being.

∙ Indoor air quality is a cause of concern among (especially) metro-dwellers. Today air purification technology across ACs not only cools the room, but also ensures safer indoor AQI ,with technologies like nanoeX

3) DIY to skill-up – Do-it-yourself (DIY) has encouraged consumers to hone their skills. Here, value-proposition home appliances such as large storage refrigerators and microwaves are helping consumers.

4) Click-and -mortar to scale up sales — Research online and shop offline will continue to be the trend. Therefore, omni-channel or click-and-mortar will be the way forward.

5) Manufacture here, manufacture smart — Conducive GoI policies and manufacturing capabilities will continue to drive made-in-India products. Manufacturing advances to get smart, as customers opt for automation and better OEE (overall equipment effectiveness) from machines.

(Sharma is Chairman and CEO, Panasonic India)