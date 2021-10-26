office buzz

Hiring fest

Global technology company Qentelli has announced a week-long hiring fest, starting from 26 October till 29 October. During the walk-in drive, the company plans to hire at least 300 people across a variety of roles in technology, including DevOps professionals – cloud, AngularJS, and UI / UX Devs, full-stack developers with experience in AWS, Azure or relevant tech, automation engineers, performance engineers, etc. Interested candidates can walk in at Qentelli’s Hyderabad office at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Octave Block, 4th floor Unit 2B.

Jab for job

More and more employers are mandating vaccination. A study by the job site Indeed shows almost all employer and employee respondents (94 per cent and 87 per cent respectively) want people coming in to work to be vaccinated with at least a single dose.

As offices reopen, the survey shows 70 per cent of employer respondents said they would either not allow employees who refuse to get vaccinated to step into the workplace or would ask them to quit the organisation.

No GST on canteen menu

Food at the office is now out of the tax net, thanks to a ruling by the Gujarat Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR), which has said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) does not apply to the amount collected from employees towards canteen charges, which is paid to the canteen service provider.

This ruling especially provides relief to large industrial and manufacturing units, which provide food at nominal charges to employees.