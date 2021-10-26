office buzz

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Global technology company Qentelli has announced a week-long hiring fest, starting from 26 October till 29 October. During the walk-in drive, the company plans to hire at least 300 people across a variety of roles in technology, including DevOps professionals – cloud, AngularJS, and UI / UX Devs, full-stack developers with experience in AWS, Azure or relevant tech, automation engineers, performance engineers, etc. Interested candidates can walk in at Qentelli’s Hyderabad office at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Octave Block, 4th floor Unit 2B.
More and more employers are mandating vaccination. A study by the job site Indeed shows almost all employer and employee respondents (94 per cent and 87 per cent respectively) want people coming in to work to be vaccinated with at least a single dose.
As offices reopen, the survey shows 70 per cent of employer respondents said they would either not allow employees who refuse to get vaccinated to step into the workplace or would ask them to quit the organisation.
Food at the office is now out of the tax net, thanks to a ruling by the Gujarat Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR), which has said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) does not apply to the amount collected from employees towards canteen charges, which is paid to the canteen service provider.
This ruling especially provides relief to large industrial and manufacturing units, which provide food at nominal charges to employees.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...