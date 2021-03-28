Happy to get back to office

Corporate File

| Updated on March 28, 2021

Even after a year of working from home, people and organisations have not made peace with it. That explains the spate of research around it. A survey by loyalty and rewards programme InterMiles shows Indians spent 46 per cent more time on work, suggesting decreased work-life balance. With offices shut, video calls and messaging apps saw 76 per cent more activity. And 56 per cent are comfortable going to office, possibly as they can meet familiar faces including family, friends and colleagues, it says.

