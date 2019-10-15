Tracking deals

Hassle-free, paper-less loans for used-vehicles
Chennai-based Kuwy Technology arranges loan approvals in 5 minutes flat
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 crore
Kogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used and new vehicles and MSME financing, has raised ₹300 crore in a Series C round from Creador IV LP and Morgan Stanley Private Equity. The Jaipur-based company has 105 branches in eight States in Central and Western India and serves over 30,000 customers. The company will use the money to grow the business.
Series A funding for Sleepycat
DSC Consumer Partners and Sharrp Ventures have led an ₹11-crore Series A round in Sleepycat, an online direct-to-consumer mattress and sleep solutions company. Gemba Capital and angel investors participated in this funding round. Founded by Kabir Siddiq in August 2017, Sleepycat will use the money to build online presence through channel partnerships, launch new products and build the management team. The company sells 1,500 mattresses a month.
Dunzo gets ₹320 cr in Series D
Local delivery marketplace Dunzo has raised about ₹320 crore ($45 million) in a Series D funding round from Google, Lightbox Ventures, 3L Capital and STIC Investment & STIC Ventures. The company will use the money to expand to the top 25 cities in the next 18 months. With this funding round, Dunzo has so far raised $81 million.
Tencent, others invest in Udaan
Business-to-business e-commerce platform Udaan has raised about ₹4,150 crore ($585 million) in a fresh funding round from Tencent, Altimeter, Footpath Ventures, Hillhouse, GGV Capital and Citi Ventures. Existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global also participated in this round. This funding round takes the total funds raised by the company to $870 million since 2016.
₹355-cr funding for NoBroker.com
NoBroker.com, a real estate portal, has raised about ₹355 crore in a Series D round led by Tiger Global Management with participation from existing investor General Atlantic. The money will be used for expansion and to improve technology. The company had raised $51 million in a Series C round led by General Atlantic in June. The latest round takes the total funds it has raised to $121 million.
Shell New picks 20% in Orb Energy
Shell New Energies has picked up a 20 per cent stake in Orb Energy, which provides solar energy solutions. The size of the deal was not disclosed. Orb offers SMEs credit to invest in rooftop solar systems. Our Bureau
