Tracking deals

| Updated on April 13, 2020 Published on April 13, 2020

Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr

Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A round in enterprise fintech start-up Recko, with participation from existing investor Prime Venture Partners. Recko, which enables AI-powered reconciliation of digital transactions, will use the money on product development, on building the team and expanding its presence outside India. With this round, the company has raised $7.5 million.

Sequoia leads ₹85-cr round in DeHaat

Agritech platform DeHaat has rasied about ₹85 crore ($12 million) in a Series A round led by Sequoia India, with participation from Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO. Existing investors Omnivore and AgFunder also participated in this round. DeHaat is a technology-based platform that offers full-stack agricultural services to farmers, including distributing agri inputs, customised farm advisory, access to financial services and market linkages for selling the produce.

Camp K12 secures ₹28-cr funding

Matrix Partners India and SAIF Partners have together invested about ₹28 crore ($4 million) in a seed round in Camp K12, which is focussed on building a global online school for K-12. Camp K12, which connects students from kindergarten to 12th grade, will use the money to grow the business. It is hiring teachers and operators.

Ergos gets ₹35-cr in Series A

Aavishkaar Capital, the impact investing arm of the Aavishkaar group, has invested ₹35 crore ($5 million) in a Series A round in Ergos, an agri-tech start-up. Founded by Kishor Jha and Praveen Kumar, entrepreneurs from Bihar, Ergos has been building a GrainBank model that has been piloted in Bihar.

Nykaa receives ₹100 crore

Nykaa, a leading omnichannel lifestyle retailer, has raised ₹100 crore from existing investor Steadview Capital. It will use the money to grow the business. Our Bureau

