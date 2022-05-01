Evolution of security in aviation

Aviation security is one of the strongest pillars of civil aviation. Owing to its dynamic and evolving nature, and its growth, this pillar has become even more robust with procedures and system-centric approaches to safeguard the values of civil aviation.

In order to overcome difficulties faced by the aviation security, in light of growing threats, airports and airlines will have to rely on data and new technologies to secure their operations.

1. Data: Helps in breaking down silos and streamlining processes to ensure end-to-end adherence to processes and quality.

2. New technologies: New and emerging technologies including biometric systems, CT walkways, advanced imaging technology, artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies are redefining the approach to civil aviation.

3. Vision: Provides a touch-free, seamless, accessible, time-efficient and paperless journey experience for every air traveler.

Scope for digitisation

Initiating a new process on the digitisation and maintenance of security documents — like the security programme, Quality Control Programme (QCP), virtual training and the AVSEC Circulars and Orders —— will be instrumental in transforming the security vertical. The maintenance of electronic forms with applicable security features will align internal and external processes in tandem. The benefits this will drive include seamless and immediate updates to concerned employees on a real-time basis, facilitating relevant and efficient updates, securing documents with ease and empowering a paperless and sustainable basis for operations.

Digitise security

Various operational documentation can be digitised to ease access and enable faster updates for all security measures. States and international organisations should continue their efforts to modernise existing regulations in order to support the realisation of smart security. States, international organisations, and stakeholders across industries should cooperate with each other to make concerted efforts. I hope relevant entities around the world will undertake these initiatives to create and empower a smart security system.

We need to look beyond the conventional idea of building a bigger airport and aviation infrastructure, including cargo village to manage potential increase in passenger and cargo load projection.

Additionally, we need to build on the integration of aviation and innovation with technology, while adding the human factor in decision making to manage significantly increased passenger flow and security risk. Deploying the latest innovations and technology will facilitate a seamless, paperless and convenient travel experience with utmost safety and security.

The writer is Chief Security Officer, AirAsia India