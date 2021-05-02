Avocado in the time of the virus

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
For those of us who are senior citizens or almost getting there, all-night parties in Assagao in Goa are as far removed as coconuts in Gulmarg.
We have hunkered down in all seriousness, falling just short of wearing the spacesuit-like PPEs at home. So, hearing about 40 lakh tourists heading to Goa over the New Year when the airline industry had seen a drastic drop in air traffic was a revelation.
To get the aviation industry back on its feet and tapping into the pent-up demand for travel may need a change in the script. Reports state that the air traffic is back to 65 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels. With many senior citizens vaccinated, there is a possibility that quite a few will start to fly regularly to meet their children in different parts of the country — or just for fun.
While international tourism could still take some time to get to the top of the charts, domestic tourism seems to have attained a new status symbol. There is not a booking to be had for jungle safaris and the Alps have been replaced by skiing in Gulmarg.
There is a proposal to set up 100 new airports under the government’s Vision 2024. Will at least some of these airports focus on creating tourist hubs to truly exploit the tourism potential of India?
Another relevant thread in this is the Krishi Udan Scheme aimed at providing assistance to farmers in the transportation of agricultural produce. An Avocado, sold for ₹90 in Bengaluru, is available in Delhi for over ₹450 per piece. Several exotic fruits and other perishable agricultural products are not able to access the growing domestic demand. The aviation industry rising to this challenge through the Krishi Udan Scheme could usher in change, especially with the recent experience of testing cold storage farm facilities in use for Covid-19 vaccines.
There are large tracts which have limited or no access to air travel or cargo. Perhaps Covid-19, and what we have learnt from it, will bring the discussion on where the new airports should be back to the drawing board to boost tourism and for greater access to agricultural markets.
Poonam Verma and Shivpriya Nanda are partners, J Sagar Associates
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...