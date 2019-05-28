‘Heathrow T3 makes it easy to get to departures’

David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin Atlantic

My favourite airport: London Heathrow T3

What I like about it: I like the private security channel at T3 which makes it easy to get through to departures.

What could be improved: Continuing to improve the public transport access to the airport to encourage fewer people to use cars and improve the air quality in London

Other airports I like: Manchester; Landing home is always a good feeling and now they are redeveloping the airport the experience will be superb for passengers; Delhi – my adopted home and an easy airport to navigate; London City Airport – it’s the quickest check-in to gate experience I’ve seen outside of Adampur, and finally Atlanta — they have a Varsity burger joint in the terminal and it’s great to connect across cool cities like Nashville, New Orleans and Memphis for southern food and music!