‘Heathrow T3 makes it easy to get to departures’

David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin Atlantic

David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin Atlantic

David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin Atlantic

My favourite airport: London Heathrow T3

What I like about it: I like the private security channel at T3 which makes it easy to get through to departures.

What could be improved: Continuing to improve the public transport access to the airport to encourage fewer people to use cars and improve the air quality in London

Other airports I like: Manchester; Landing home is always a good feeling and now they are redeveloping the airport the experience will be superb for passengers; Delhi – my adopted home and an easy airport to navigate; London City Airport – it’s the quickest check-in to gate experience I’ve seen outside of Adampur, and finally Atlanta — they have a Varsity burger joint in the terminal and it’s great to connect across cool cities like Nashville, New Orleans and Memphis for southern food and music!

Published on May 28, 2019
