How fast can a commercial aircraft fly?

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
By dividing the total number of minutes from the distance flown, we get the speed at which an aircraft is flying. But there is more to its speed than such simple maths.
For example, an A320 aircraft that can carry up to 180 passengers cruises at a speed of 400-500 nautical miles per hour or knots (645-805 kmph). However, high speed can only be achieved at a higher altitude. For an aircraft to achieve the 645 kmph range, it will need to fly at an altitude of about 36,000ft. That’s not all. The speed of an aircraft is also dependent on the wind and the elements as well.
Speed measurements:
Ground speed: It is the time one takes to cover a certain distance over the ground. For example, at cruise altitude, aeroplanes might have a ground speed of 300–600 knots (555-1,110 kmph). However, the wind can alter the speed at which the aircraft passes over the ground. A tailwind pushes the aircraft along at a faster speed while a headwind slows down the aircraft speed across the ground.
Airspeed: An aircraft sitting on the runway usually has a 32 kmph headwind as the airspeed is a measure of the speed of the air over the wing. The speed of the air travelling over the wing dictates how much lift the wing is producing, and it is this lift that allows the aircraft to support its own weight and allows it to fly, according to flightdeckfriend.com.
Pilots always make a reference to their airspeed rather than ground speed as it is the airspeed that keeps the aircraft flying. The ground speed is a by-product. In principle, if you had about a 225 km per hour headwind the aircraft could lift off the ground without moving forward.
(Sources: Aero Corner, FlightDeckFriend.com)
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...