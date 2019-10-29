Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
1. In 1911, which two cities were connected by a flight that is considered the world’s first air mail service?
2. The Aero Club of India was established in 1927. What else happened in that year which helped Indian aviation?
3. In which year was JRD Tata awarded the first pilot licence and which two countries were governed by the Club that awarded the licence to him?
4. In 1929, Aga Khan announced a solo aircraft race between London and Bombay. How many people participated and who was the winner?
5. In 1948, who became the first woman commercial pilot in India and who did she fly with?
6. In which year were India and the US connected by an Indian carrier’s flight?
7. Captain Saudamini Deshmukh commanded the ﬁrst all-women crew on an Indian Airlines Fokker F-27 aircraft on the Calcutta-Silchar route in 1985. Four years later,on which aircraft did she command the ﬁrst all-women crew and what route did they ﬂy?
8. What prompted the setting up of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security? In which year was it set up?
9. In which year did the government approve the setting up of private airports in Bengaluru and Hyderabad?
Answers
1. On February 18, 1911, was the first commercial civil aviation flight between Allahabad and Naini, a distance of about 6 miles when Henri Piquet carried 6,500 pieces of mail on a Humber biplane.
2. A separate Department of Civil Aviation was set up to look after all civil aviation matters.
3. 1929, in February. JRD Tata was awarded the first pilot licence by the Federation Aeronautique International on behalf of Aero Club of India and Burma.
4. Three people, including JRD Tata, participated in the race, which was won by Man Mohan Singh.
5. Prem Mathur. She started flying with Deccan Airways. She got her commercial pilot licence in 1947.
6. 1960, the same year that India entered the jet age with the introduction of the Boeing 707-437 aircraft in the Air India fleet.
7. The first Boeing all-women crew flight in September 1989 on the Mumbai-Goa sector.
8. The blowing up of an Air India aircraft while flying over the Atlantic on a flight from Montreal
to Delhi, in 1985.
9. 2004.
