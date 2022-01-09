Robust flight plans can keep airlines afloat

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Almost every minute across the world, a passenger hops on to a flight to reach his destination but may hardly give a thought to what goes behind the scene to make him fly safe and arrive on time.
It involves some robust route planning, based on two key factors which are (a) fuel calculation to ensure that the flight reaches the destination without any incidents and (b) compliance with air traffic control requirements.
There are several software products to help flight planners to reduce flight cost through means of choosing the right route, calculating height and speed for each flight and loading the right amount of fuel into the aircraft. Once the flight plan is set, it is given to the Air Traffic Services for clearance and for the separation of aircraft in mid-air.The flight planners are also supposed to verify all NOTAMs — notice to airmen — for the departure and arrival in airports and airspace regions by which the aircraft will pass, to ensure that there are no restrictions that may disrupt the flight route.
The number one priority of flight planning is assuring the safety of the aircraft and of its occupants. Upon the creation of the plan, planners must verify all NOTAMs – Notice To Air Men – for the departure and arrival airports, as well as the airspace regions by which the aircraft will pass. This is to review any restrictions that may disrupt or alter the progress of the flight.According to Flightworx, a flight support solutions company, while there are numerous variables that can affect fuel consumption during a flight, air currents between the troposphere and stratosphere could be one prime factor. The jetstreams play a major role in the transatlantic sector between North America and Europe, which impacts flight planning.
This can result in the aircraft reaching earlier than the expected time of arrival, bringing down the cost because of lower fuel consumption. Several airlines either use their own resources for flight planning or external agencies to help them plan. What is important to note is that smarter flight planning is one of the key determinants for an airline to remain afloat or viable for a longer period of time. (Source: Flightworx).
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...