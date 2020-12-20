Specials

Hubs get ready

| Updated on December 20, 2020 Published on December 20, 2020

Twenty-five Technology Innovation Hubs have been set up under the National Mission for Inter-disciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, according to the Department of Science and Technology. The ₹3,660-crore mission provides academic institutions ₹115 crore to set up a TIH. The hubs will focus on generation of new knowledge through basic and applied research in areas mandated to them. The objective is to develop tools and algorithms.

