No ifs, just butts

Back to bamboo and safety on stilts
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
How many people know that cigarette butts, tossed away after a smoke, are among nature’s worst enemies? They are extremely toxic, comprising cellulose acetate that takes 10 years to degrade. Chucking a used cigarette into a water body is equally dangerous because one snubbed out butt can contaminate a litre of water with 20 harmful chemicals, says Naman Gupta, founder of Code Effects Pvt Ltd.
Gupta and his team of workers have been collecting cigarette butts from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and other cities across the country and recycling them in his factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The treated waste is made ready for women in villages close by to fashion cushions, bolsters, soft toys, keychains, mosquito repellents, even organic manure.
Gupta set up his venture in 2018. By financial year 2019-2020 the team had collected a whopping 10,000 kg of cigarette waste, of which 40 per cent has been recycled and utilised. Each kg cigarette waste comprises 4,000 cigarette butts. It is estimated that 4.5 million tonnes of cigarette waste litter the environment annually worldwide.
Gupta is undoubtedly one of the first to recycle cigarette waste. His organisation provides an end-to-end solution for the problem and ensures that toxic cigarette waste is recycled and its environmental impact reduced. The cigarette waste collectors include vendors, corporate offices, restaurants, ragpickers and volunteers.
Using his own unique technology, Gupta has trained workers to recycle the waste at his factory while rural women use the treated waste to make finished products. “So, while cleaning the environment, we empower women with employment,” he says. Looking at the colourful products, it is difficult to believe they are from cigarette waste.
Gupta’s business journey is a result of his entrepreneurial spirit even as a child. As a 10-year-old, he would circulate comic books in his housing society, charging a rupee as rental. While in college, he noticed cigarette waste in a friend’s apartment. A non-smoker himself and committed to environment issues, Gupta found that cigarette butts are the most littered item worldwide and there are no specific regulations for disposal or recycling them in India. This ignited the idea of finding a solution and led to his venture.
The chain of employment he has created while cleaning up the environment is interesting. Cigarette waste receptacles — Vbins — are provided to collectors. He pays a fee of ₹600 to ₹1,500 to companies and restaurants for three to 11 months of cigarette waste collection. The pick-up is bi-monthly, from customers in Noida, Delhi and Gurugram. Ragpickers and volunteers are given an incentive of ₹200-250 per kg of cigarette waste, applicable for all cities of India. There are specific paid contracts too for generating bulk quantities from across the country. Once the waste reaches the factory in Noida, the butts are separated into paper and polymer manually. The polymer is shredded and recycled using a ‘secret’ chemical composition. The recycling process takes 24 hours, the chemicals used are bio-degradable. The paper is converted into pulp and used to make mosquito repellents; 25-30 women separate the paper and polymer manually, five women produce cushions, soft toys and other products from recycled polymer. Three women prepare mosquito repellents.
For separating the cigarette butts manually into paper and polymer, the women earn between ₹80 and ₹120 per kg of cigarette waste. They are paid per piece for key chains, cushions and soft toys. Those employed to package and label products are paid per hour. To protect the women from health hazards, the use of gloves and masks is mandatory.
For 25-year-old Gupta, who is now studying for an M Com degree, this is a business with a difference. He is happy to address the issue of cigarette waste while providing employment to women. He says with conviction, “cigarette waste recycling is an art and my organisation is the artist.”
The writer is a senior journalist based in Delhi
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Stay on top of market moving news and maximize your investments! Sign UP FREE Now and get our specially curated newsletter every week.
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Covid-19 has meant no tourists or joy rides at the Ridge in Shimla, leaving horse owners in penury
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...