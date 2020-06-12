The sky’s the limit, for ASMAN

When the mask becomes the message...
as an accessory, a banner, even an easel
Mona (name changed), a sanitary worker in Delhi, lost her daughter six weeks ago, due to delivery complications. Luckily, the baby is alive and well. With a lockdown in place and several hospitals reserved only for Covid-19 patients, the pregnant young woman lost time moving from one hospital to another for admission. As the hospital where she finally gained entrance was unfamiliar with her case, when serious complications arose during delivery, she could not be saved.
Contrast this with the case of 21-year-old Sarita (name changed) from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivgarh village, around 20 km from Ratlam, the nearest town. Sarita’s first port of call when she experienced labour pain was the primary health centre (PHC) in her village. When nurse Lata examined her, she observed pre-term labour with breech presentation.
The complexity of the case did not overwhelm Lata. She quickly entered the details on the ASMAN tab she had been trained to use. A clinical alert was issued by the ASMAN interface and following its advice, she administered a dexamethasone injection to Sarita. While plotting the e-partograph, the nurse realised that the baby was in foetal distress. She quickly alerted the doctor and prepared for referral, after obtaining informed consent from Sarita’s family. The mother-to-be was sent to a higher facility, the District Hospital in Ratlam, which was informed through the ASMAN application and an ambulance was arranged.
When Sarita reached the hospital, it was easy for medical officer Dr Preeti Sakya to familiarise herself with her medical history and current status through the referral slip on the tab. This was technology bridging the information gap to help health officials make timely decisions while eliminating all unnecessary delays to save a life.
Sarita’s case is among those documented in detail by the Alliance for Saving Mothers and Newborns (ASMAN) programme, which is undertaking a pilot in eight districts, four in Madhya Pradesh and four in Rajasthan in collaboration with the State governments. The fact is that if the same ASMAN app had been available for Mona’s daughter in Delhi, there is a possibility that she too may have been saved.
“As of now, we have the ASMAN application in 81 district and PHC facilities in the two States. There are three reasons why a delay takes place in child deliveries in India. The first delay happens in the family itself as many are not aware of institutional deliveries. The second delay occurs in transportation and the third delay is in the timely care both mother and child need at this crucial juncture. Through the programme we have been able to build the capacity of all medical personnel and standardise the process — from admission to delivery to discharge,” explains Dr Pratibha Gaikwad, Public Health Consultant at Tata Trusts, and Programme Manager for Tata Trusts under the ASMAN Alliance.
The Alliance, which started in 2015 to improve the survival of mothers and newborns by providing better quality of care during childbirth and the first 48 hours after delivery, has five development sector partners. Apart from Tata Trusts, there is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, MSD for Mothers, Reliance Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development. The idea was to use innovation in technology to help India reach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals 3.1 and 3.2, which are reducing maternal mortality and ending all preventable deaths under five years of age, respectively.
“Most maternal and neonatal deaths occur within 48 hours of childbirth and up to 80 per cent of the deaths can be prevented. The ASMAN tablet-based application allows real time data entry and recording of vitals. It gives an alert to the medical officer if a case is in the high-risk category. As staff nurses handle most delivery cases across the country, if they are warned they can immediately refer the case to a specialist, helping save mothers and newborns,” says Gaikwad.
Apart from aiding case management, the application gives specialist doctor support 24X7 through remote support centres that offer real-time assistance to health providers. “ASMAN has integrated a gamification module as well on the platform to improve the capacity of healthcare providers. The module has interactive games based on simulated intrapartum and immediate postpartum complication management scenarios that aids healthcare providers in critical thinking and the practice of evidence-based case management for safe childbirth,” says Gaikwad, while emphasising that above all the application is a time saver. “Currently nurses have to fill 16 registers, with ASMAN we can do away with manual registers.”
Monitoring outcomes from ASMAN is still in progress and both the States are asking for it to be extended to other districts. Assessment till now has revealed that incidence of fresh stillbirths at intervention facilities fell from April-June 2019 to January-March 2020: the stillbirth rate declined from 7.3 per cent to 6.5 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and 6.2 to 4.7 per cent in Rajasthan. Across the programme facilities, neonatal mortality rate declined from 2.3 per cent to 1.4 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and was maintained at 2.9 per cent to 3.0 per cent in Rajasthan between April-June 2019 and January-March 2020.
Other States are also showing interest in the ASMAN model, and if all goes well with the outcomes, in the years to come, mothers like Mona will be spared the trauma of losing their daughter during childbirth.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Stay on top of market moving news and maximize your investments! Sign UP FREE Now and get our specially curated newsletter every week.
as an accessory, a banner, even an easel
Sony’s WH-CH710N headphones give big bassy sound and cut out the noise at an affordable ₹9,990 but the ...
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
Can the e-bicycle or the e-scooter be the answer to tackle congestion? Car makers think they have the answer
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
₹968 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 9559409851000 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the ...
This is not the first time powerhouses of musical talent have stood up to be counted
Digital hearings have their pros and cons. And moments of hilarity
Taking a small enterprise online in a bid to get through the lockdown is dubbed an act of greed on social ...
George Clooney’s Trial by Media turns the lens on the role of the American media in six high-profile trials
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...