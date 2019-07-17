Not a zero-sum game

Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since there is a skill deficit in many areas.

At the same time, this need not be seen as a zero-sum game as far as opportunities for youth are concerned. Increasingly, there will be creation of new jobs for which youth should acquire the skills relevant to those jobs.

In fact, the moment we take this issue beyond the formal employment model into the gig model, we start seeing this as a natural trend, driven purely by variables of skill, physical fitness, compatibility and availability.

D Prasanth Nair, Managing Partner, Inhelm Leadership Consulting

Published on July 17, 2019
