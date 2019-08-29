Working without fear

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
In her book The Fearless Organisation, Harvard Business School professor Amy C Edmondson talks about psychological safety in the workplace and how it can lead to better decision-making.
She also says this enables the entire organisation to take up its performance a notch or two higher.
Essentially, psychological safety entails creating an environment where employees feel bold enough to speak up and share their views candidly.
Edmondson first started studying psychological safety at the workplace in the late 1990s. Since then, she has done a vast body of research, especially among pharma companies, hospitals, to show how companies where there is psychological safety tend to thrive. While many organisations may believe they are open and easygoing and a good place to work, the reality may be different.
According to Edmondson, in organisations that are hierarchical with a lot of status differences, employees may tend to agree with their superiors, and not air their views, which may be different. Also, encouraging inclusion, diversity and a sense of belonging have a big role to play in psychological safety.
Given this significant research, a growing number of organisations globally have been putting in place programmes to improve psychological safety at the workplace.
Take pharma major Eli Lilly, which has introduced psychological safety-scenario based interactive sessions — Make It Safe to Thrive — across all its offices. The objective of the programme is to identify, highlight and reduce behaviours that can build and compromise psychological safety. Anant Garg, Director, Human Resources, Eli Lilly, describes how often people unknowingly compromise psychological safety by things like belittling someone’s contributions, cracking jokes on body types or slipping into the vernacular tongue when others who don’t understand the language are present.
It could also be through body language — turning one’s back on someone, for instance — or through micro-aggression (euphemism for bullying), or not allowing a junior to handle an assignment.
At the India operations, where Eli Lilly has 300 employees, the global programme was customised to take into account local behaviours.
Training first began with the leadership team and is now gradually being rolled out across all teams. “This entire initiative is part of our larger people strategy. We need very strong talent across the value chain and our core differentiator is our people strategy,” says Garg.
The two main pillars of Eli Lilly’s culture are engagement and inclusiveness.
Pyschological safety comes under the inclusiveness umbrella and is aimed at removing biases, judgemental behaviours and any form of differentiation.
The initiative began by having a dialogue with employees that resulted in listing of behaviours that lead to compromising psychological safety. Once the list was prepared, the next step was sensitisation and creating awareness.
Interestingly, Edmondson in her research also mentions that pharma companies where there is a high level of R&D activity and plenty of product failures face issues on that count. Fear of failure also compromises psychological safety, according to her, and she mentions how Eli Lilly has been addressing this by holding failure parties to honour scientific experiments that may not achieve desired results.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
The stock of Tata Global Beverages jumped 5 per cent breaking above a key resistance at ₹270 on Wednesday.
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...