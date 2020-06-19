Clearing the air on respiratory illnesses

‘At risk’ pharma alliances in the time of a pandemic
The race is on to develop a Covid-19 vaccine despite the ‘hit or miss’ threat
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of thousands of people. This includes otherwise healthy individuals, young or elderly. Apart from the current pandemic, there is an equally, if not more, severe respiratory ailment that takes a toll on millions of lives – influenza.
Most of the patients affected by influenza recover in 3-5 days, but in some cases, it can lead to death. Each year, up to 6,50,0001 people die from respiratory complications due to influenza worldwide, including up to 1,11,500 children younger than 5 years. With the monsoons here, we might see an increase in influenza cases, hence we need to be mindful at least of the known respiratory infections.
Both influenza and Covid-19 exhibit similar symptoms, such as difficulty in breathing, fever, pneumonia, etc. However, both the infections, owing to two distinct viruses, need to be diagnosed through differentiated laboratory tests of throat swabs.
Testing is an important element for timely diagnosis of every respiratory disease, be it Covid or influenza. In India, a patient is tested for influenza only if he/she is hospitalised, which is sometimes rendered useless in severe cases. It is essential for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests to be conducted to enable timely diagnosis for both influenza and Covid respectively.
It is vital for people to stay healthy and not fall prey to any respiratory illness that may require hospitalisation as this will strain the already burdened healthcare system. This makes it imperative for everyone to be protected against diseases that already have an existing line of vaccination to prevent them against it.
Traditionally, vaccines have been associated with protecting young children, but far too many adults are affected each year from vaccine-preventable respiratory diseases like influenza. While a healthy adult may recover from influenza (commonly known as flu), the elderly or ones with weak immunity succumb to pneumonia or respiratory failure. While there is an expected delay in the development of strain-specific pandemic vaccines, we need to put our existing line of vaccines to action.
Along with a huge booster to testing and surveillance, a policy-led vaccination coverage for respiratory diseases like influenza is very crucial. Currently, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat are among the top six States with the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19. Data from the Health Ministry’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) show that these States are also amongst the top three for deaths due to the pandemic strain Influenza (H1N1) over the last ten years.
These similar trends can be attributed to multiple factors such as rapid urbanisation, underlying health conditions, large slums with unhygienic living conditions and malnutrition, besides low standards of cleanliness.
There is an existing influenza surveillance network in India, undertaken in collaboration with NCDC. This helps track influenza cases, specifically swine flu. As respiratory pathogens act in a similar pattern, a similar surveillance system can be used in Covid-19 as well. Given the current scenario, it is critical to intensify our surveillance and reporting system for H1N1 (swine flu), H5N1 (Avian flu), other influenza viruses with pandemic potential, measles and polio.
Coupled with leveraging the experience of the Pulse Polio programme, it is recommended to run a mass immunisation programme with influenza vaccine as precursor to a potential immunisation campaign for Covid-19. This can determine the flow of logistics, distribution, cold chain footprint and administration of vaccines for respiratory viruses whilst following social distancing norms. This kind of exercise or campaign will help us to better prepare for future roll-out of new vaccines and interventions.
With the impending influenza season, our protectors need to be protected too — every frontline warrior —including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, HCWs, police force, municipal workers, etc — is entitled to be protected against the known virus. The need of the hour is a multi-pronged plan where vaccination, health education and precautions are made available to everyone.
The writer is former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Views are personal
(eom)
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The race is on to develop a Covid-19 vaccine despite the ‘hit or miss’ threat
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...