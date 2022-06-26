Coming Up: #StreetsforLife

In the decade of action for road safety, United Nations members have committed to halving road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030.

One of the most significant political gatherings on global road safety, comes up on June 30 th and July 1st, in New York. This high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on Global Road Safety will be held back-to-back with a high-level political forum on Sustainable Development.

The meet will approve an action-oriented political declaration agreed in advance by consensus through intergovernmental negotiations. Road accidents claim nearly 1.3 million lives every year, imposing a hefty health and economic burden on societies.