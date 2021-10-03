Compensation in the time of Covid-19

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
In the last 18 months, the pandemic has scripted a heart-rending tale of death across the world. The numbers are so large, they get counted as just that — numbers.
Over 47,77,503 deaths have been reported globally from the coronavirus, including 4,48,573 in India.
Each death takes away not just the individual — a mother, father or other family member. Sometimes it could be a family’s sole earning member. And that’s where the State comes in, providing some comfort by way of compensation.
Under the Supreme Court’s watch, the Centre outlined guidelines on defining a Covid-19-linked death and proposing ₹50,000 ex-gratia payment to the affected family. Expressing happiness with the measures taken so far, an SC order on this is expected this week.
Agreeing with the need for financial support, experts explain why “it’s never easy” to define death due to a single cause — Covid-19, in this case. “It is a good decision to go with the clinical judgement on death due to Covid-19, but this needs to reflect on the ground. Prevailing guidelines still rely heavily on RTPCR test positive diagnostic reports,” says Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, former national president, Indian Medical Association.
“There could be false negatives even with an RTPCR report. People recover and go back home, and die shortly thereafter. The family is put through trauma in getting insurance or assistance from Government schemes,” observes Dr Wankhedkar. If there are diagnostic reports to establish that the deceased had been treated for Covid-19, assistance should be extended, he adds.
Widening the ambit
The Centre has, in fact, included for compensation the families of those who died by suicide on being diagnosed Covid-19 positive, those who passed away at home after being treated for Covid-19 and discharged, and other such cases. It has, under the National Disaster Management Authority, outlined these situations. But it all hinges on the Health Ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) definition of ‘death from Covid-19’. And Dr Wankhedkar says this should reflect the change in approach directed by the SC.
Be it at the State level or countrywide, the reported death toll is much-contested, with health activists alleging under-reporting. Some States, however, revise their death tolls as and when hospitals report them. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Kerala have reconciled the mortality numbers — a move appreciated by public health experts as a step towards transparency.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani explains that hospitals are busy with patient treatment, which is their priority. The paperwork and data update are done only after patient details are crosschecked to ensure there is no confusion, he said, indicating there was no other motivation.
Single cause or more?
On the difficulties involved in defining a death from Covid-19, he said that if the person had a co-morbidity such as cancer, diabetes or a heart problem, he said it was left to the clinical judgement of the treating physician.
Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, former president with IMA (Kochi), outlines the challenge in establishing death from one precise cause. Using a broad statistic, he says, if one crore people were followed for two months, 14,000 would die. Add to this the Covid-19 variable and “it’s never easy to establish that the death resulted directly from Covid-19,” he says.
A sick person could die in hospital from a heart stroke or lung problem, for example. And that fits the ‘death from Covid-19’ definition, he says on the added dilemma. “There’s no rule that a person can have only one disease at a time,” he points out, calling for a clear definition that would aid the doctor’s clinical judgement.
The problems involved in establishing death from Covid-19 and supporting the affected families will unfold as more people seek assistance. But, for the moment, the hope is, as the SC judge observed, the financial aid would indeed “wipe away the tears of many”.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...