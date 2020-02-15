Congenital heart disease, EMA, USFDA and more

Congenital heart disease

Asian Heart Institute unveils clinic

Asian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown Up with Congenital Heart Disease (GUCH) outpatient services on the occasion of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day on February 14. The GUCH clinic will cater to children above 16 years of age with congenital heart disease (CHD) who have undergone surgical intervention in the past and those who have not, the hospital said.

EU flags off Brexit

EMA completes relocation

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) staff have raised the flags of EU countries in the lobby of its new and final building in Amsterdam. In November 2017, the EU Member States decided to relocate EMA to Amsterdam, as a result of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Cardiac ultrasound software

USFDA gives marketing nod

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the marketing of software to assist medical professionals in the acquisition of cardiac ultrasound, or echocardiography, images. The software, called Caption Guidance, is an accessory to compatible diagnostic ultrasound systems and uses artificial intelligence to help the user capture images of a patient’s heart that are of acceptable diagnostic quality.