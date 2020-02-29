Coronavirus update: No travel or trade restrictions

Amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) are committed to working together in guiding the travel and tourism sectors’ response to the issue, the organisations said in a joint statement.

On January 30, the WHO Director-General had declared the Covid-19 outbreak to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and issued a set of Temporary Recommendations. The WHO did not recommend any travel or trade restrictions based on current information, the statement said. It is working closely with global experts, governments and partners to rapidly expand scientific knowledge on the new virus.