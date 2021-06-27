Pulse

Coming Up

Global meet on Covid-19 vaccines

| Updated on June 27, 2021

IMAGE: ISTOCK.COM   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

An extraordinary virtual meeting of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) will take place on June 29 to propose recommendations to the World Health Organization on the use of Covid-19 vaccines.

Consultations will continue into July and a final report is expected end-July. The meeting intends to inform the decisions of countries, policymakers and investors on their vaccination targets for 2022, and promote an equitable approach to Covid-19 vaccination globally, including through risk-mitigation strategies.

The meeting looks to set adaptive goals, adjusted to the latest scientific evidence on the virus and the performance of vaccines, a draft ahead of the meeting said.

Published on June 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.