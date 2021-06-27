Global meet on Covid-19 vaccines

An extraordinary virtual meeting of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) will take place on June 29 to propose recommendations to the World Health Organization on the use of Covid-19 vaccines.

Consultations will continue into July and a final report is expected end-July. The meeting intends to inform the decisions of countries, policymakers and investors on their vaccination targets for 2022, and promote an equitable approach to Covid-19 vaccination globally, including through risk-mitigation strategies.

The meeting looks to set adaptive goals, adjusted to the latest scientific evidence on the virus and the performance of vaccines, a draft ahead of the meeting said.