Pulse

My five

Kapalbhati, drawing & reduced screen time

| Updated on July 25, 2021

Arun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays

Arun Chittilappilly

Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays

1. I spend 15-30 mins in the morning on breathing and mediation. It’s a mix of techniques like kapalbhati and guided meditation. I also spend a few minutes everyday drawing. I stretch for five minutes after every hour of sitting in meetings. It relaxes my mind and improves blood flow in the body.

2. I spare one-and-half hours every five days to focus on physical fitness. It includes strength and endurance training three days a week. The remaining two days, I run or do other forms of cardio-based exercise.

3. I limit screen time in the mornings, after waking up and an hour before bed at night. I do not take my phone to bed and avoid watching news on television to reduce screen time. I prefer to read the newspaper instead.

4. Getting enough sleep is crucial for the better functioning of mind and body. I get at least seven hours of sleep, avoid alcohol, coffee and tea — it interferes with sleep.

5. I undertake intermittent fasting five days a week. It’s a 16-hour fast from 8 pm to 2 pm. I avoid too much sugar, spice and salt and strike a balance between meat, vegetables, and carbohydrate intake.

Published on July 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.