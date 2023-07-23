1. Morning quiet: Up at 5 am, I like the morning quiet time to enjoy a good cup of cappuccino and list the day’s priorities.

2.Connect with nature: It is important to spend time with nature. I tend to the plants in my garden to de-stress.

3. Social connections: Sharing lunch with different colleagues daily makes for relaxed conversations, enhancing creativity and mental rejuvenation.

4. Cultivating compassion: Prioritising the well-being of community dogs, alongside my own rescue pets, nurtures and cultivates compassion which contributes to overall mental wellness.

5. Power up, before powering down: Before powering down for the night, I tune-in to current affairs — mental stimulation that fosters a healthy, informed mind.

(The writer is Founder & CEO, Kinara Capital)