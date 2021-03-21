Pulse

My Five

My Five: Skiing, off-road biking and some meditation

| Updated on March 21, 2021

Benjamin Blasco, Co-founder, Petit Bambou

  • 1. Living in the vicinity of a mountainous region where winters mean much snowfall and cold, my fitness activities include skiing and snowshoeing. Through the winter, I go to the hillside for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing every weekend. It not only helps improve my focus, but skiing is also a great option to strengthen the lower legs and core muscles.
  • Fitness is crucial to achieve maximum productivity, happiness and enjoy quality of life and relationships. That’s why it is important to integrate activities that improve physical and mental wellness into daily routine.
  • 2. Jogging improves cardiac health and, apart from burning calories, it is a great boost for stamina. So whenever the weather is pleasant, I go for a jog with a friend or my kids.
  • 3. The mountainous terrain is ideal for some off-road biking in the mud to train my cardio muscles.
  • 4. It is important to eat healthy food containing adequate nutrients and going to bed early. I focus on sleeping early and ensuring nutrition.
  • 5. It is not possible to get a healthy body without a healthy mind. Hence, I meditate to keep my physical and mental self in complete harmony.

