Golf, walks & unplug to start afresh

Mornings and Golf: A morning person, I discovered having a routine helps start the day right. I enjoy an hour-long workout early morning and play golf, when possible.

Walk time: Walking is one of my staples. I walk, for an hour. That time is sacrosanct, vital for mental and physical well-being.

Home food: I stick to home-cooked meals, leafy vegetables (improves immunity), a balanced diet, and at regular intervals.

Coffee works: Coffee works as an instant stress reliever, but my evening walks are therapy too. It helps decompress, prioritise and think coherently.

Unplug to start afresh: Our brains require rest to rebuild. Unplugging can improve real-world connections, by lowering stress and boosting happiness. I sleep early and get 8 hours of downtime.