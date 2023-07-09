1. My day begins around 6 am, with meditation which helps me focus, reduce stress, and become more efficient with my time.

2. Eating a healthy and balanced diet is crucial, it helps control weight and boosts immunity. My daily food intake includes a variety of nutrients, whole foods, fruits and vegetables. I avoid eating processed and junk food.

3. To refresh my body and mind, I walk for 45 minutes each day whenever I get time during the day.

4. Playing a sport is excellent exercise. Personally, I find great enjoyment in both tennis and swimming.

5. My day ends with a light dinner followed by going to bed early to ensure 8 hours of sound sleep every night.

(The writer is CEO & Co-Founder, CoinSwitch)