World Health Assembly @ 75

The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, will meet between May 22 and 28. This year’s theme, ‘Health for peace and peace for health’, comes against the backdrop of strife in several parts of the world, including Russia’s war on Ukraine, and conflict in Tigray (Ethiopia). The WHA will discuss multiple issues, including financing WHO, pandemic preparedness and appointment of WHO’s next chief. Current head, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is the only nominee. The meet also comes after WHO released its Covid-19 mortality report.

