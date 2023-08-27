This housing finance company has been on the block for a while. Its once-celebrated promoter is just an ordinary shareholder in the company now, and even when it comes to matters of money and valuations, he has the last say. Interestingly, a new identity is on its way for this company and so is a new promoter. But when contacted to congratulate about taking the driver’s seat, the apparent new promoter just distanced itself from the company. A representative of this company said they don’t want anything to do with that name. Now, this response ticked off the seller because what seemed to have been done seems to have gone back to the drawing board. So, is there a deal or not?

