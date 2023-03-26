India’s two large financial institutions are merging, and the final act is just months away. But the coming together of the father-son duo, as its Chairman put it when he addressed the media last year, is dislodging the house apparently. As finer contours of the deal, especially on the human resources aspect is being laid down, the personality differences are also coming to the fore front. On the other hand, ever since the announcement was made, the teams at the non-bank arm was unstable and unsure of their future.

After all, working as a full-fledged mortgager and a mortgage division of a bank are two completely different things. Initially, the son was okay with a few people leaving the father’s house because it would mean fewers mouth to feed. But now, with the son realising that it’s the feet on the street, which isn’t comfortable with the new house, the son is trying hard to prevent a mass exodus. After all, the foot soldiers are the heart and soul of the business, and without their meaty market dope, how good would the new house function?