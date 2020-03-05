Ambrane Fireboom 2-in-1 detachable speaker
Innovative form, decent performance
At the very outset, the Ambrane Fireboom 2-in-1 detachable speaker has an innovative design and build. No wonder, the Fireboom is the 2019 winner of the RedDot Design Award. The speaker can be separated into two small 10W units just with a twist. The Fireboom has the IPX7 waterproof cover, which basically means it can negotiate most climatic conditions (IP or ‘Ingress Protection’ measures how well a device is protected from both solid objects and liquids). The device is portable and handy and works wirelessly. The speaker comes with a nice looking silicone cover that helps enhance its safety and adds to the convenience.
As a single unit, it delivers a 20W HD surround sound output. The audio is balanced and clear. The highs are not up to the mark but the mids and lows are nuanced and crisp. The Fireboom claims to offer 360-degree sound, which means the audio resonates in all directions. Though this feature sounds good, in reality, the effect is felt only when the device is kept in a small room or, say, inside your car. The Fireboom comes with a 3000 mAh battery that can give you about 4 hours non-stop playback. The company claims in ideal situations this can last longer. The bluetooth range is not very great. You have to settle at about 2-3 meters distance between the source and the speaker, else risk facing interruptions. At a price tag of ₹3,999, this seems a decent deal, especially given that the device comes with 365 Days Warranty along with No Questions asked Policy for return.
Price: ₹3,999
