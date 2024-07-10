Samsung unveiled its latest line-up of foldable smartphones, smartwatches and its first-ever smart ring at a global event in Paris. Let’s have a brief look at each of the devices before we do a hands-on detailed review.

Foldables

Featuring a massive 7.6-inch main screen and a 6.3-inch cover screen. While it’s lighter than its predecessor, the main starrers are the new AI features on the flagship smartphone. There’s Note Assist on Samsung Notes that translates, summarises and auto-formats your notes. Texts in PDF files can be translated across languages now. A new Composer on Samsung Keyboard generates responses based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps. The Sketch feature has been upgraded to turn anything you doodle into digital art or a photo lookalike.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Google’s Gemini app, which is fully integrated on the new Galaxy Z series devices.

A special Interpreter mode offers real-time translation of both speech and text making travel or working across boundaries a smoother experience.

You can take a portrait and have the smartphone turn it into a watercolour version or even a comic sketch version of the subject.

Most of these AI features are available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 as well! The compact flip phone features a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow, which has some extra AI-assisted functions. The phone suggests auto-responses directly on the FlexWindow for you to choose from so you don’t even have to type. FlexCam — the primary camera in the Flex mode, will now automatically tweak the zoom levels offering a tighter shot for one-person photos and re-adjusting for a wider frame for a group photo!

Buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro

The company also announced the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. These support voice commands to control playback on the earbuds. When you’re wearing the Buds3 Pro in public, it brings down the noise cancellation levels when it hears an ambulance or police siren in the background. Both pinch gestures as well as slide gestures are supported on the buds.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

The company’s first-ever smart ring offers continuous health monitoring, fitness tracking, and personalised wellness insights while worn comfortably on a finger, even while asleep.

It weighs around 2.3 to 3 grams, depending on the size you pick. It’s said to offer up to seven days of battery life and comes in three colour options — Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold.

Smartwatches

Samsung has company announced two smartwatches — the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch7 tracks over 100 workouts and lets you customise your own fitness routines to track. For the first time, Galaxy Watch7 also lets you conveniently track advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which reflect your overall biological ageing process and provide an indication of metabolic health. Powered by a 3nm processor, the smartwatch also features a dual-frequency GPS system, for more accurate location tracking. The watch comes in a 40 mm variant in Green and Cream colourways, while the 44 mm is available in Green and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is built for serious adventuring. Designed for durability, this smartwatch features a titanium-grade frame. It’s designed to operate at 500 metres below sea level or to go up to 9,000 metres high, while still tracking activities. A new Functional Threshold Power (FTP) for cycling accurately measures maximum cycling power in just 4 minutes. It also displays a personalised HR Zone, so users can work out at optimal intensity levels. There’s a new ‘Quick Button’ which triggers workouts, along with other customisable functions. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available only in a 47 mm variant in Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver.