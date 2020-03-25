Get fitter during the lockdown

The ‘corona’ threat to solar energy sector
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
For those who have been relying on their trips to the gym to stay fit, the coronavirus-enforced lockdown must be most frustrating. As ever, technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workouts you can do right at home, including without equipment. While there are many apps in the stores, it’s just as easy — and cheaper — to tap YouTube for workouts right where you are: at home.
A number of fitness instructors have complete workouts available but if you’re not used to formal workout-style exercise, try walk-at-home videos. All you have to do is search the word walk, or walk 3 miles, or walk at home, etc.
Among the results you’ll find Leslie Sansone, who has very easy to follow programmes for all levels of walkers. It isn’t quite just walking but includes a smattering of simple steps such as kicks, knee touches which work the abs, and even using props like light weights, resistance bands and so on. There are short 1 mile workouts and 3 to 5 mile workouts.
If you’re starting slow, there are easy ones including for the elderly, for those with heart issues or diabetes. Pick a walk, clear a few feet of space, and follow alone as there’s nothing to learn in these sessions. They tend not to be too boring either as there’s constant talking and encouragement. There are also walks by Jessica Smith and Lucy Wyndham, but by far the most extensive variety is from Leslie Sansone — and that includes weight loss and tummy trimming walks.
A few fitness schools, if one can call them that, put out a nice variety of workouts. Look for Fitness Blender to meet the couple that make it their business to design clean, beautifully guided workouts from HIIT programmes to fat burning cardio, from back rehab to body weight toning. Fitness Blender is an app with many paid workout sections, but a generous number of them are right there on YouTube for the taking.
There are new workouts all the time and what is really nice about these is that they’re very carefully timed with proper safety instructions. There’s enough for both men and women here. Also search for GymRa, whose workouts are more women-led but can be done by anyone. These are more focussed workouts such as on the lower body or to lose arm-fat. They’re almost always set to nicely paced music and at a balanced pace. These are perfect for those who have worked out before and want something specific to suit their body type and state of fitness.
Our stomachs are what most of us are really bothered about. You’ll find enough ab workouts even with Fitness Blender and GymRa; in fact, look for a ten-minute session called Crunchless Abs Workout for a nice and easy standing abs set of exercises. But searching for abs workouts will show up no end of fantastic instruction and guided sessions. Watch carefully the first time around and then get down to it and use the audio clues to get moving. Look specially for Pilates workouts and start with beginner sessions that are short and then move to more advanced ones, perhaps taking time to first read about the six principles that underlie this form of exercise and perhaps even watching a video on how ‘imprinting’ the back is done to get safety into Pilates.
The same is true of Yoga, except that this is best done with an actual instructor to avoid injury, unless you’ve already done it before. If you have any exercise equipment, such as weights, balance ball or medicine ball or resistance bands, there are fantastic full-fledged workouts to dive into and strengthen the core — and look nice and trim and ready for when the world goes outdoors again.
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...