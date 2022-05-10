Oppo’s Find X5 Pro shows it can play in the big league

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is a flagship level phone that is unlikely to ever make it to India. Even by global standards, it’s quite expensive at around ₹1,09,900 and anywhere near that price would surely have customers considering wares from Samsung and Apple instead. So it’s probably a good move not to bring it in at this time.

But tech media does get a look at it.

The Find X5 Pro is really nice and serves as a reminder of what Oppo can do when it puts its mind to it. We did, after all, have a similar look at the company’s incredible roll-out phone some time ago.

The design of the Find X5 Pro has some instantly noticeable and distinctive points. For one, the camera lenses don’t sit in a raised square as is typical with other phones. It is in an amorphous undulating area that gives it a funky futuristic look. The back is glossy ceramic in the black version I got to see. Despite the mirror finish, you would have to work a little to get fingerprints to show. On the back, you also notice Oppo’s prominent logo along with Hasselblad’s. Some like that and some don’t, but it is what it is.

This device is surprisingly heavy. On top of that, the ceramic makes it overly smooth and slippery. If you set it down on something that is even slightly tilted, it’ll surely ride off on its own. A case is quite important.

Overall, the look and build of the Find X5 Pro screams premium.

The 6.7-inch display is stellar AMOLED with a QuadHD+ (3216x1440) resolution. It has a dynamic refresh rate that ranges from 10Hz to 120Hz. There’s just a tiny dot for the front camera. The screen instantly looks as premium as the phone does with deep colours and sharp crisp details.

But the Oppo Find X5 Pro doesn’t just feel fast because of the refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Graphics are handled by Oppo’s MariSilicon X chip. It is on Android 12, of course, with Oppo’s ColorOS 12.1 on top.

A highlight of the Find X5 Pro is that it has a partnership with Hasselblad. So does OnePlus, but then OnePlus is part of Oppo. Hasselblad expertise is used for the camera’s colour science. The primary camera is a 50MP Sony IMX766 with integrated gimbal stabilisation. The ultra wide lens is also a 50MP Sony IMX766. There’s a 13MP telephoto lens that has 2x optical and 20x digital zoom and happens to shoot rather nice macro shots as well.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and reverse charging.

The two things Oppo is most proud of with the Find X5 Pro are the futuristic curved body design in ceramic (it looks just as interesting in white) and the photography capabilities of the camera set with Hasselblad inputs. The rest is made up of all the most recent specs. And yes, they prove yet again that they can make a proper flagship.