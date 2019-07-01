Sony in premium soundbar push

Synchronised polls are a smokescreen
Sony on Monday launched the HT-Z9F soundbar, on the heels of the release of HT-X8500, as it looks to push sales of its premium soundbar by 50 per cent in 2019. In 2018, the company claimed that its premium soundbars saw a 65 per cent increase in sales.
The HT-Z9F soundbar is priced at ₹59,990 and by adding Sony’s SA-Z9R rear wireless speakers, becomes a 5.1 channel system. As an introductory offer, the company will give the SA-Z9R at no additional cost along with the HT-Z9F till July 8.
“We are half the market (for soundbars),” Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, told BusinessLine. According to Nayyar, Indian customers want better sound quality with their viewing experience and can afford products such as premium soundbars that are enabled with features such as Dolby Atmos. Sony has collaborated with audio company Dolby Laboratories for the HT-Z9F device.
Nayyar also said that Sony is leveraging its service network to get 4K TV customers to buy the soundbars. When Sony’s service teams install TVs, they carry a demo soundbar unit for customers to experience the device for a few days. Nayyar said the response to this initiative has been good.
