Sony introduces Alpha 9 II in India
Priced ₹3,99,990, the full-frame interchangeable lens camera includes a slew of new features
Sony India has introduced the Alpha 9 II (model ILCE-9M2), the latest in the company’s line-up of α (Alpha) full-frame interchangeable lens cameras that target photography professionals, in India. Priced ₹3,99,990, the Alpha 9 II includes a slew of new features.
The new model follows the popular Alpha 9, known for its speed and performance, and Sony claims the new variant maintains the performance of its predecessor, including blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20 frames per second with Auto Focus and Auto Exposure tracking, 60 times per second AF/AE calculations, and more.
The new updates include better connectivity and file delivery, continuous shooting at up to 10 fps with mechanical shutter, improved autofocus performance with newly optimised algorithms, a re-designed build to enhance durability and operability.
The Alpha 9 II supports File Transfer over SSL or TLS encryption (FTPS), which helps improve data security and PC remote (tether) shooting performance, with decreased release time lag and reduced live view screen delay when using the ‘Remote Camera Tool’ desktop application.
The speed of the camera’s built-in wireless LAN functionality has also been increased, adding a stable and fast 5 GHz (IEEE 802.11ac) band, in addition to the 2.4 GHz provided in the Alpha 9. IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac standards are all supported.
Aiming to improve the speed of news agencies’ workflow, the Alpha 9 II features a new Voice Memo function that enables photographers to attach a voice note to images that can be replayed when the images are reviewed.
Sony claims the camera can function while continuously calculating Auto Focus and Auto Exposure at up to 60 times per second, with newly optimised AF algorithms that provide notably enhanced AF precision and performance, ensuring that even the most erratic subject motion, especially in the case of fast-moving subjects, is captured with high precision.
The Alpha 9 II offers an anti-flicker shooting mode that automatically detects and adjusts for the presence of fluorescent or artificial lighting to maximise image quality. The focusing system in the new Alpha 9 II is comprised of 693 focal-plane phase-detection AF points covering approximately 93 per cent of the image area, as well as 425 contrast AF points.
The new model can shoot continuously and completely silently at 20 fps for up to 361 JPEG images or 239 compressed RAW images , with no viewfinder blackout, allowing the photographer to follow the subject and action with no interruption to the EVF during picture taking. The camera has dual media slots, which are both compatible with UHS-I and UHS-II SD cards.
The Alpha 9 II will be available across all key retail counters Sony Center and major electronic stores across the country from December 5.
