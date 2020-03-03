செய்திகள்

மோடி சமூக வலைதளங்களிலிருந்து வெளியேற முடிவு?

Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

ட்விட்டர், ஃபேஸ்புக், யூடியூப் விட்டு விலகுவாரா, மாட்டாரா? என்று ஞாயிறு தெரியும்; ராகுல்காந்தி வெறுப்பை விட அறிவுறுத்தல்

ஃபேஸ்புக், ட்விட்டர், யூட்யுப் போன்ற அனைத்து சமூக வலைத்தளங்களிலிருந்தும் வெளியேற திட்டமிட்டுள்ளதாக  பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி ட்விட் செய்துள்ளார்.

 

நேற்று இரவு (திங்களன்று) 8.56க்கு‌ஒரு ட்வீட்  வெளியிட்டுள்ளார் பிரதமர் மோடி. அதில், இந்த ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை, ஃபேஸ்புக், ட்விட்டர், இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் மற்றும் யூட்யூப் ஆகிய சமூக வலைதள கணக்குகளை விட்டு விலகிவிடலாம் என்று யோசிக்கிறேன். உங்கள் அனைவருக்கும் இதுகுறித்து வரும் ஞாயிறன்று உங்களிடம் கூறுவேன் என்று தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

 

பிரதமர் மோடி சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் அதிக ஃபாலோவர்களை கொண்ட உலகத் தலைவர்களில் முன்னணியில் இருக்கக்கூடிய ஒருவர். அவரது ட்விட்டர் கணக்கை 5.33 கோடி மக்கள் அவரை  பின்தொடர்கிறார்கள்.

ஃபேஸ்புக்கில் 4.4 கோடி மக்கள் அவரை பின் தொடர்கிறார்கள். உலகத்தில் எந்த ஒரு நபருக்கும் ஃபேஸ்புக்கில் இவ்வளவு ஃபாலோயர்கள் கிடையாது.

இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் என்றழைக்கப்படும் மற்றொரு சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் இவரை 3.5 கோடி மக்கள் பின் தொடர்கிறார்கள்.

 

இந்த அறிவிப்புக்கு பிறகு சமூக வலைதளங்களில் மக்கள் பல்வேறு கருத்துக்களை வெளியிட்டு வருகின்றனர். பலர் மோடி அவர்கள் சமூக வலைத் தளத்தை விட்டு செல்லக் கூடாது என்று வேண்டுகோள் விடுத்துள்ளனர்.

 

சுதேசி சமூக வலைதளம்?

 

மேலும், சீனா போன்று, இந்தியாவிலும் சுதேசி சமூக வலைத்தளம் ஒன்று உருவாக்குவதற்கு இது ஒரு முன்னோடி அறிவுப்பாகும் என்று பலர் கருதுகின்றனர்.

 

இதற்கிடையில் காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர்  ராகுல்காந்தி வெறுப்பை விடுங்கள் சமூக வலைதளங்களில் தொடருங்கள் என்று ஒரு  ட்வீட் செய்துள்ளார்.

எது எப்படியோ, அனைவரின் கவனமும் மோடியின்  ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை வரும் ஒரு அடுத்த ட்வீட்டை மிகுந்த ஆவலுடன் பார்த்துக் கொண்டுள்ளனர்.

Published on March 03, 2020
